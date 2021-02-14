Iloilo bans pork products from Eastern Visayas

The provincial government of Iloilo banned Saturday the entry of pork products from the Eastern Visayas region after the Department of Agriculture reported new cases of African swine fever (ASF) in Leyte, as well as in Masbate.

“Eastern Visayas shall be added among the territories and localities from where swine, pork, pork products and by-products shall be banned from entry into the province,” Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor said in an executive order (EO).

“All livestock transport carriers coming in, and going out, of Livestock “Oksyon” Market, Livestock Auction Market and livestock holding facilities, shall undergo thorough disinfection, and must carry updated disinfection clearance signed by the livestock technician or any authorized personnel,” he added.

Defensor also ordered officials in coastal municipalities to closely monitor the entry of pork products from Masbate.

These include the municipalities of Ajuy, Anilao, Batasan, Banate, Barotac Nuevo, Barotac Viejo, Batad, Carles, Concepcion, Dumangas, Estancia and San Dionisio, according to the EO.

The Philippines first recorded cases of ASF in the country last September 2019.

As of December 2020, the country has culled at least 400,000 pigs since the outbreak started.

– Report from Rolen Escaniel

