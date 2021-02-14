Food drive para sa mga mahihirap inilunsad ngayong Araw ng mga Puso sa Albay

Naglunsad ng food drive ang Urban Missionaries of The Heart of Christ sa Legazpi City at bayan Daraga sa Albay nitong Linggo, Valentines' Day. Kuha ng Urban Missionaries of The Heart of Christ

LEGAZPI CITY - Pamimigay ng libreng pagkain ang naging paraan ng Urban Missionaries of The Heart of Christ para maiparamdam ang kanilang pagmamahal sa kapwa ngayong Valentine's Day.

Naglibot ang grupo sa lungsod at bayan ng Daraga para mamigay ng pagkain sa mga hirap sa buhay, walang matirahan at ang mga napabayaan na ng kani-kanilang pamilya.

"For homeless people, there is no breakfast, lunch or dinner. Sometimes they only eat once a day. Sometimes they don't eat at all.

We just really want to help as many homeless people as possible. We just can't ignore them," ani Leo Montales, presidente ng grupo.

"We just can't close our eyes! Valentine's Day is the celebration of love and affection. Be compassionate and help love the neglected ones."

Sa Martes, isang feeding program din ang kanilang inihanda para sa mga residente ng isang relocation site sa Daraga.

--Ulat ni Karren Canon