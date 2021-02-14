‘Breach of protocol’: DepEd probes Valentine’s Day horoscope post

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) said Sunday it was looking into the unauthorized publication of a Valentine’s Day campaign on its social media pages, which drew fierce criticism from netizens.

The campaign, which was published on Saturday but was deleted later in the day, featured a series of photos showing horoscope predictions related to students’ love lives.

DepEd Public Service Affairs Director June Arvin Gudoy said the posts were “never authorized nor cleared by appropriate authorities for public release.”



“We consider the incident as a serious breach of protocol and a formal investigation is now ongoing,” he told ABS-CBN News.

Gudoy said his office would pursue appropriate actions against whoever published the unauthorized social media post.

“For the meantime, admin accounts and access have been restricted and secured to protect the integrity of the official social media properties of the department,” he said.

Some netizens, including singer Leah Navarro, questioned the relevance of the posts amid several issues still hounding the education sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic.