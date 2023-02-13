The causeway of the mining company in Sibuyan Island. Courtesy of Office of Sen. Risa Hontiveros

MANILA — Sen. Risa Hontiveros has filed a resolution calling for an investigation into nickel and metallic mining activities on Sibuyan Island in Romblon.

In an ANC interview on Monday, the senator said there was a need to determine whether miners should be evicted from the island and establish who else is accountable for alleged environmental violations.

Hontiveros visited the island last week and spoke to residents who have set up a barricade to block the operations of Altai Philippines Mining Corporation.

"Meron pong cease and desist order sa area nila tapos sinabihan na dapat walang movement ang mangyayari diyan sa loob pero 'yung kompanya nakita ko... they still are conducting movements inside," she told "Headstart".

(There is a cease and desist order and they were told there should be no movement in the company, but I saw they still are conducting movements inside.)

A petition for Writ of Kalikasan, urging the Supreme Court to issue an order to stop the mining operation, has also been filed, Hontiveros said.

"Kaya panawagan ko sa mga kasamahan ko sa Senado, buksan na namin ang inquiry sa resolusyon kong ito para mapanagot ang mga totoong responsable," she said.

(This is why I urge my colleagues in the Senate to open an inquiry to hold accountable those who are really responsible.)

Residents are also calling for Sibuyan, described as the "Galapagos of Asia," to be declared as a "no-go zone" for mining.

For Hontiveros, the Philippines needs a new mining law.

She filed Alternative Minerals Management Bill, which states that mining in environmentally critical areas such as small island ecosystems, primary and secondary forests, and watersheds shall be banned.

APM last week said it was stopping all exploration and testing activities on Sibuyan Island.

The company said it would continue to cooperate with authorities "to address any concerns or issues that have been raised."

Anti-mining groups said the Department of Environment and Natural Resources has issued 3 notices of violations against APMC for constructing a docking port and a roadway for its dump trucks, building an allegedly unauthorized causeway, and damaging trees in the mining exploration site.