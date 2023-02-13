Larawan mula kay George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MAYNILA -- Inilipat na ng Department of Justice (DOJ) sa Office of the Ombudsman ang reklamong plunder o pandarambong na isinampa ng Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) kamakailan laban sa suspendidong hepe nito na si Gerald Bantag.



Ayon kay Justice Sec. Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla, inatasan na niya ang mga prosecutors ng DOJ para mailipat sa Ombudsman ang naturang reklamo na inihain ni BuCor OIC Gregorio Catapang Jr. noong isang linggo.

“Last week, General Catapang filed a case for plunder here against former Director General Bantag and other people and I have asked the prosecutors to transfer the case or to send the case to the Ombudsman because I believed that is not within our jurisdiction to rule over plunder cases,” ani Remulla.

Naniniwala ang kalihim na hindi saklaw ng DOJ ang naturang reklamong pandarambong laban kay Bantag.



“I advised them to bring the cases to the Ombudsman because we shouldn’t be handling things that may be beyond our jurisdiction,” dagdag pa ni Remulla.

Ayon pa kay Remulla, maaaring magsagawa ng sariling imbestigayon ang Ombudsman at sila rin ang magpapatawag ng mga posibleng testigo sa kaso.

“The Ombudsman can take cognizance of cases motu pro prio -- on their own. So if they are given a sworn statement which may have been filed here they maybe the once who will issue the subpoenas to the people who will testify in these cases,” ani Remulla.

Sabi ni Remulla, matagal nang mayroong memorandum of agreement ang Ombudsman at ang DOJ sa paghawak sa mga reklamong plunder laban sa mga opisyal ng gobyerno.

“May MOA na ang Ombudsman dyan tsaka ang DOJ noong araw pa … and plunder kasi is committed while in office -- not only while in office but with things that will have to do with office itself that’s why we believe that the elements that are stated in the complaint may very well be one that is within the cognizance of the Ombudsman or jurisdiction of the Ombudsman,” paliwanag pa ni Remulla.

Bukod sa kasong plunder, nagsampa din ang BuCor laban kay Bantag ng reklamong malversation of public funds, graft, corruption at paglabag sa code of conduct and ethical standards for public officials and employees.

Sabi ni Atty. Al Perreras, legal counsel ng BuCor, nag-ugat ang mga reklamong ito sa P1-bilyon proyekto para sa pagtatayo ng tatlong prison facilities ng BuCor sa Davao Prison and Penal Farm, Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm sa Puerto Princesa Palawan at Leyte regional prison na tinatayang nagkakahalaga ng P300-milyon ang bawat proyekto.

