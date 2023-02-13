A photo taken with a drone shows rescuers carry a survivor, who was rescued from a collapsed building after 60 hours after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, 08 February 2023. More than 11,000 people have died and thousands more are injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday said the Philippine government is looking for ways to help earthquake victims not only in Turkey but also in Syria.

He said he had been receiving reports from the country's team in Turkey, noting that many had been provided aid after a devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocked the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras last Monday.

"They set up already a hospital at marami na sila na-rescue. But they will still keep going on," he said in a media interview during his flight back to Manila after his 5-day working visit to Japan.

"I am trying to find a way kasi hindi lang Turkey ang tinamaan. Syria pati. At alam naman natin ang kalagayan sa Syria, hindi rin maganda. That is why I am hoping to do somehting to help them," he added.

The Philippines has sent an 82-person team to assist in the search and rescue operations of Turkish authorities.

The United Nations decried Sunday the failure to ship desperately needed aid to war-torn regions of Syria, while warning the death toll of more than 33,000 from the earthquake that also struck Turkey is set to rise far higher.

Supplies have been slow to arrive in Syria, where years of conflict have ravaged the healthcare system, and parts of the country remain under the control of rebels battling the government of President Bashar al-Assad, which is under Western sanctions.

Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV, spokesperson of the Office of Civil Defense, said last week that the government is considering sending either a response team or aid to help Syria, noting that the Syrian government formally sent a “flash appeal” to the Philippines last Wednesday.

At least two Filipinos in Turkey were confirmed to have died in the massive earthquake.

- with a report from Agence France-Presse

RELATED VIDEO: