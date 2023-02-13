President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. converses with Mori Masafumi - Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan as they attend the contract signing of the construction for the Metro Manila Subway Project’s Quezon Avenue and East Avenue Station, as well as the Anonas and Camp Aguinaldo stations. The signing, which was made possible through the funding assistance of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Philippines, was held at the President’s Hall, Malacanan Palace in Manila on Nov. 3, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/Pool



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday said that the Philippines' gains from his 5-day working visit to Japan had "exceeded his expectations."

"I think everything went according to plan... hindi namin in-expect na proposal ng mga Japanse corporations lalo," Marcos told reporters.

(We didn't expect there were proposals from Japanese corporations.)

"All of the projects that are in the pipeline, I think we were able to finalize all of them in this trip. So that is a good result... from this trip," he added.

About 34 letters of intent were signed between Japanese and Philippine companies, while one government-to-government deal was also inked duirng the president's visit.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said at least 240 Philippine companies and 1,300 Japanese firms engaged in meetings, discussed partnerships and inked deals.

Marcos also said he was eyeing to explore and forge more investment deals with Japan even in the future, especially in more advanced technologies.

"The Japanese had been very forward looking in a sense na mayroon na talaga silang mga pinaplano that are very new, taking full advantage of the technologies. Iyong kanilang initiatives sa climate change are very, very well advanced. Doon sa palagay ko marami rin tayong magagawa," he said.

(The Japanese have been making new plans, taking full advantage of the technologies. Their initiatives to address climate change are very, very well advance. I think we can do a lot there.)

'NOT A VACATION'

Marcos also clarified that his trip to Japan was not a vacation, noting that he "had little time" to visit places in the East Asian country.

"Hindi naman ito bakasyon. We came here to finish very many specific things. And that is more important than my making nakagala, pagala-gala doon sa Japan," he said, adding that he only managed to briefly visit a place outside of Tokyo.

(This is not a vacation. We came here to finish very many specific things. And that is more important than strolling around Japan.)

"Sa bandang [Nagano]. We took the train. Ilan lang kami ng mga kaibigan namin and then went back to Tokyo," he said.

(We went to Nagano. We took the train with a couple of friends and then went back to Tokyo.)

"There was little time to see, to go outside Tokyo, pero sandali lang masyado. We had to go back kaagad. Ganoon naman talaga iyon," he said.

(It was very quick. We had to go back immediately. That's how it was.)

After his visit to Japan, his 10th overseas trip since assuming the presidency, Marcos said he would stop traveling abroad for now to allot time to review proposals he made from his previous trips.

"Lahat kailangan natin balikan, isa-isahin natin, alin ba dito ang gusto natin ano ang mas priority, ano ang kailangan natin gawin para baguhin ito," he added.

(We have to review all of the proposals, assess them one by one, and determine which would be prioritized, and what we could do to revise them.)

MAHARLIKA INVESTMENT FUND

Meanwhile, Marcos also noted that some members from Japanese public and private sector had expressed interest in the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund.

The President said the Philippines had earned 3 commitments from Japan on the fund, but did not disclose whom these came from.

"Iba-iba. Mayroong government, mayroon din private," he added.

(They vary. There were some from government, some from the private sector.)

House Speaker Martin Romualdez earlier said a Japanese financial executive had shown interest to invest on the fund.

Marcos' 5-day visit included a bilateral talk with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as well as an audience with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

He also had a series of meetings with top executives from leading Japanese firms to discuss possible investment pledges and business deals.

Before departing to Manila on Sunday, he also met with close to a thousand members of the Filipino community in Japan.

