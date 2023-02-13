Panel starts review of resigned police officials' records

MANILA — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. announced Monday that the 5-man Advisory Group tasked to sort through courtesy resignation papers of senior police officers are set to hold an in-person meeting in Camp Crame.

“Actually, after this press conference, mag-start na mag-meet yung 5-man Advisory Group this morning. Before I came here, I met with them. So for this week, we will already discuss yung mga house rules na gagamitin natin sa pag-evaluate at pag-assess ng mga third level officers natin,” said Azurin.

He said among topics intended for discussion is how they will finish the job in less than three months to look and see how each individual within the group will evaluate the Third Level Officers.

“Partly, we made an initial draft for the members to comment and make the final recommendation or rectification. At least, meron na working draft na pag-uumpisahan para mabilis yung paggawa ng mga policies, rules para nang sa ganun maumpisahan kaagad yung trabaho,” said Azurin.

He said he took it upon himself to make the draft, so that they can have talking points to begin with.

“Within this week, dapat matapos yan. Kung puwede nga matapos within the day or tomorrow, the better para nang sa ganun maumpisahan kaagad yung processing,” said Azurin.

Secretary Benhur Abalos of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said findings of the advisory group will be submitted to the National Police Commission (Napolcom), which will then submit their recommendation to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for final decision.

Asked if the advisory group will also handle contest on decisions regarding courtesy resignations, Azurin said it would be more appropriate to file any motion or complaint after the approval of the President, and to course them through the Napolcom.

Abalos had called for police colonels and generals to offer their courtesy resignations until last Jan. 31 after a probe found that a "handful" of officers were allegedly involved in the illegal drugs trade.

