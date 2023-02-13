President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. (in mask), wife Liza, and son Sandro (L-R) attend the oath-taking of Vice President-elect Sara Duterte in Davao City on June 19, 2022. Bongbong Marcos Twitter account/File



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday said he had plans on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, which he did not detail.

"Good thing you reminded me. I have to do something," he told reporters on board the presidential plane from Tokyo, Japan to Manila.

"Oo nga, Valentine's Day na naman. Aba, ang bilis ng panahon. Oh, gosh. Do I have any plans? I do now" he added, laughing and thanking members of the media.

Marcos on Sunday returned to the Philippines after a 5-day working visit to Japan, where he was accompanied by First Lady Liza Marcos and his eldest son, Ilocos Norte Rep. Ferdinand Alexander "Sandro" Marcos.

It was Marcos' 10th overseas trip since assuming the presidency last June.

The Marcos couple first met in New York when the First Lady was still a practicing lawyer.

Aside from Sandro, the Marcos couple has 2 other sons: Joseph Simon Marcos and William Vincent Marcos.

— Report from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News

