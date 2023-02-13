MANILA — Hindi kasama ang charter change sa priority measures ng Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC).

Ayon kay Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva nitong Lunes, nagpulong sila sa LEDAC at inilatag ang mga batas na target maipasa hanggang Hunyo 2023. Hindi aniya napag-usapan sa LEDAC ang pag-amyenda sa Saligang Batas.

“It was not even tackled in our LEDAC meeting, so I don’t see any reason why we will be focusing into it. But of course, the committee hearings will continue and we appreciate efforts being made by our chair Senator Robinhood Padilla. A lot of the senators were saying we have passed these measures like Retail Trade Liberalization Act, Foreign Investment Act and the Public Services Act," ani Villanueva.

"We wanted to find out ano ba yung effects nito or pupwedeng maging makuha natin mula sa pagpasa nitong 3 mahahalagang batas na ito, if we are just [going to] think about the idea of opening our constitution doon sa economic side of it, so 'yun 'yung maraming concerns ng ating kasamahan sa Senado,“ dagdag pa niya.

Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ng Malacañang na kasama sa priority measures na "adopted for passage" ng LEDAC ang mga sumusunod.

• Maharlika Investment Fund bill

• The mandatory implementation of the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) and the National Service Training Program (NSTP)

• The creation of the Virology Institute of the Philippines and the Philippine Center for Disease Prevention and Control

• Amendments to the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Law/Public-Private Partnership (PPP) bill

• Medical Reserve Corps

• The Condonation of Unpaid Amortization and Interests of Loans of Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs)

• Internet Transactions Act/E-Commerce Law

• A bill amending the law creating fixed terms for officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines

• Amendments to the Attrition Law

• Salt Industry Development Bill

