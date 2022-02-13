Photo courtesy of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology

MANILA — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck the waters off Calayan town in Cagayan on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The Phivolcs said the earthquake, with a depth of 36 kilometers, hit the waters near Dalupiri Island around 12:36 p.m. It was tectonic in origin.

Intensity V or "strong shaking" was felt in Calayan, Cagayan while Intensity IV or a "moderately strong shaking" was reported in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, according to Phivolcs.

Paoay, Ilocos Norte experienced Intensity II or a "slightly felt shaking," it added.

Phivolcs said it was expecting aftershocks but not any damage from the earthquake.

RELATED VIDEO