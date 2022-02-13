MANILA - Manila City Mayor and presidential candidate Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso said Sunday he would support reverting the capital region to the lowest alert level.

Manila Mayor & presidential bet Isko Moreno Domagoso says he is behind the proposed lowering of Metro Manila’s status to Alert Level 1, adds doctors, nurses & hospitals should still be protected & prepared for COVID-19 infections pic.twitter.com/iuoWNtXLJm — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) February 13, 2022

Moreno said a move to the laxer Alert Level 1, which the country’s COVID-19 task force has been mulling, will help more residents with their livelihood.

“Puwede naman. Bakit hindi, kung sinasabi ng mga siyentipiko?” he told reporters before a campaign motorcade in Pasay City.

(We can if that's what scientists say.)

COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila, as well as nationwide, have gone down to the thousands in the weeks following the Omicron variant surge in January.

“As far as NCR and Manila is concerned, for so many days now, mababa ang impeksyon. So any opportunity makapagpapagaan sa tao, sa buhay ng tao, I’m for it. I’m going to support it 100 percent,“ Moreno said.

However, the mayor said government still has to keep ready its system for dealing with COVID infections such as anti-viral medicine, hospital equipment, and additional protection for doctors and nurses.

Moreno’s vice presidential running mate Willie Ong, a cardiologist, agreed with the assessment.

“Kung talagang tuloy-tuloy ang pagbaba, puwede naman, so depende sa numbers,” Ong said.

(If the numbers keep going down, it's possible, so it depends on the numbers.)

On Sunday, the Department of Health reported 3,050 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily tally this year, and a positivity rate of 11.7%, the lowest since December 29, 2021.