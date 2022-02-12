Ilocos Norte lifts COVID test requirements for fully vaccinated travelers

Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Manotoc ordered the lifting of testing requirements for people entering the province starting Monday, Valentine's Day.

Manotoc said in his executive order issued on Saturday that fully vaccinated, asymptomatic residents, tourists, and APOR (authorized persons outside of residence) entering his province will no longer require COVID-19 testing.

Meanwhile, those who are unvaccinated, or partially unvaccinated residents, tourists and APOR must undergo testing unless they can provide valid medical clearance.

The order also said that unvaccinated minors (below 12 years) entering Ilocos Norte will be allowed entry without testing provided they are accompanied by their fully vaccinated or exempted parents.

Manotoc reminded visitors to self monitor for any symptoms once they enter the province.

"They are required to inform the LGU should they manifest symptoms and they must abide by national COVID-19 protocols," the the governor.