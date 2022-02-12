Customs bureau puzzled by killing of IT employee

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has released a statement regarding the latest ambush of the bureau’s Information Technology operator Friday night.

Customs Assistant Secretary Vincent Maronilla said Saturday the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), BOC’s own Intelligence and Investigation Service, and Customs Police are looking into the murder of Gil Manlapaz, 47.

“But yung motive doon kami medyo puzzled. Kasi parang di pa talaga namin maconfirmed ang mga motibo ng mga taong ito. But of course if these people we’re able to downsize yung mga suspects namin then maybe magkakaroon kami ng clearer picture kung ano talaga ang motibo nito,” Maronilla said in an interview.

“We’re a little bit disappointed and of course we condemn in the highest sense what happened to our colleagues,” he added.

Maronilla also described Manlapaz as a quiet, kind person and his position in the bureau was not contentious.

“Itong si Gil kasi is a very quiet person. Hindi naman controversial yung position niya and we all know him to be very kind and very helpful person. If you ask his colleagues the person that he has worked with… and even the bosses that he has worked with… he would help all our stakeholders and would help anyone without expecting anything in return. So we’re all very puzzled bakit si Gil ang yun nga, kung ano man itong ginagawa parang walang motibo kundi manakit lang at gumawa ng murderous rampage,” Maronilla said.

The assistant secretary also revealed that despite having an enforcement arm and intel operatives, securing the 3000 employees of the bureau proves to be a challenge and the best they can do is to keep themselves as safe as possible.

However, the bureau is already working on to strengthening their safety like heightened security in areas near their offices, as well as routes of their employees coming to work.

Maronilla also mentioned the limited exemption of its employees on the election gun ban and that they are seeking reconsideration from Commission on Elections (Comelec) considering the threats in the lives of BOR personnel.

“But again, siyempre umaasa kami ng tightened security natin would prevent people riding motorcycles, who has guns or grenades na mapigilan sila kasi made-detect mo naman yun eh. May mga checkpoints sa areas. Supposedly dapat nakikita yan. Siguro yun yung dapat i-coordinate naming closely with PNP,” Maronilla said.

Several Bureau of Customs employees have faced violent incidents during the past two months.

Last January, a section officer was also shot dead in his vehicle at a stoplight in Binondo, Manila. Just last Wednesday, Customs deputy commissioner Teddy Raval's house was rocked by a grenade explosion. Though no casualties were reported, the incident damaged four vehicles.