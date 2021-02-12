PNP coronavirus cases rise to 10,609 with 23 new infections

MANILA - Coronavirus cases in the Philippine National Police (PNP) reached 10,609 after 23 new infections were confirmed Friday.

The PNP said that as of 6 p.m. Friday, 488 personnel are active COVID-19 cases.

It also confirmed 16 newly recovered staff, bringing its total recoveries to 10,091.

The PNP's death toll due to the virus remained at 30 with no new fatality.

Of the 23 new cases, 5 are from the National Operational Support Unit, while another 5 are from the National Administrative Unit.

There is also one case each from the regional offices in Regions 1, 2, 3, 4A, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11, and 2 each from Region 10 and BARMM.

Earlier in the day, the Philippines reported 2,022 additional cases of the coronavirus, taking the national toll to 545,300.

The disease-causing virus, which first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, claimed 26 more lives in the Philippines. The death toll in the Philippines also climbed to 11,495.