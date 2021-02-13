OCTA group urges health vigilance as new COVID-19 variants emerge amid easing restrictions

Visitors in limited numbers shop at the Dangwa flower market in Dimasalang, Manila on February 12, 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Retailers prepared physical distancing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, expecting more customers to visit as Valentine's Day nears. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The OCTA Research group on Saturday urged government to strictly impose minimum health standards it set to prevent further spread of COVID-19 as more variants of the contagious respiratory disease have emerged in the past few weeks while quarantine restrictions have eased.

This, as government has allowed the reopening of more businesses such as arcades, museums, and movie houses in areas under general community quarantine, including in Metro Manila.

In a public press briefing Saturday, Dr. Butch Ong of the OCTA Research group urged the government to observe trends in infection spread, particularly in Metro Manila, and to make policies based on data.

He said the group still considers the capital region as the virus epicenter.

"With the balance of more health care workers and the entry of new variants which are more transmissible, kailangan nating mas maging vigilant. Maaari nating i-monitor (we need to be more vigilant. We may monitor) every so often ang trends ng LGUs, (the trends of LGUs)" Ong said.

"We still consider NCR as the epicenter so kailangan natin na we make policies (so we need to make policies). We must base it on data and evidence and our previous experience with COVID last year. Kailangan lang natin paigtingin ang minimum health standards. At oo, i-improve natin ang testing capcity at hospital capacity sa Pilipinas. (We also need to improve our testing capacity and hospital capacity in the Philippines)," he added.

Malacañang earlier explained that it was easing restrictions because of improved health care capacity in GCQ areas, particularly in the capital region.

However, Ong said this must be backed with a proactive approach in urging the public to observe health standards outdoors such as the wearing of face masks, face shields, and observing distancing protocols, with new variants emerging.

"There is a precarious balance. Puwedeng tumaas o bumaba depending on how we implement the minimum health standards, especially the venue facility managers, kailangan mas strict sila sa pagpromote ng [observation] ng minimum health standards," Ong said.

(It can increase, it can decrease depending on how we implement the minimum health standards, especially the venue facility managers. They need to be strict in promoting minimum health standards.)

Video Courtesy of PTV

He also urged the public to be disciplined and continue complying with health protocols.

"It has to be balanced with our own discipline na sinasabi ko nga palagi ang pinakakalaban lagi ng COVID-19 ang disiplinado," he said.

(It has to be balanced with our own discipline. As I've said: The enemy of COVID-19 is the disciplined.)

With the emergence of new variants, such as the South African and Brazilian Amazon variants on top of the United Kingdom strain, he also urged authorities to "quickly" test returning migrant Filipinos to curb transmission and detect if they have the new strains.

This is done through genome-sequencing, on top of the usual COVID-19 test.

Under current travel restrictions, arriving passengers must undergo a 14-day quarantine, paired with a COVID-19 test on the 5th day upon arrival in the Philippines.