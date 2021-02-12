Nagtahan Flyover off-limits to trucks, trailers starting Feb. 20

MANILA - The Nagtahan Flyover in Manila will be off-limits to trucks and trailers starting February 20, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

In a statement, the MMDA said only light vehicles will be allowed to pass the flyover, based on the recommendation of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

According to DPWH, several cracks were found on the concrete pedestal of the steel railings of the flyover, and thus, trucks and trailers are advised to use alternate routes to prevent untoward incidents.

Southbound heavy vehicles are advised to take Earnshaw Street, Legarda Street, Ayala Street, P. Burgos Street to Roxas Boulevard, while northbound heavy vehicles may take Quirino Avenue to Roxas Boulevard and Quirino Avenue Extension to United Nations Avenue to Roxas Boulevard.

The Nagtahan Flyover is included in DPWH's list of Metro Manila bridges due for repair.

