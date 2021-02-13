DepEd posts Valentine's Day horoscope campaign, draws flak from netizens

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Saturday launched a social media campaign for Valentine's Day featuring horoscope posts but then deleted the posts after drawing flak from netizens who questioned its relevance amid several issues still hounding the education sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency's "Anong Kapalaran Mo Ngayong Valentine's?" hinged on the importance of good grades and answering modules on time despite the special day, relating it to a student's love life.

But some social media users thought it was inappropriate. Past 2 p.m. Saturday, the posts were deleted.

J. Glenn Jereza questioned the relevance of the campaign to the plight of students and teachers.

"You really think this helps your stakeholders, primarily the students?" tweeted Jereza.

User Teacherlalon, meanwhile, said while he understood the agency's need to ride trends, DepEd's post was "counterproductive."

"I’m all for your pa-relevant tweets to appeal more to your audience, but this is counterproductive to the kind of thinking we want our students to have," he said.

"And considering the age group where most of them are in, romantic relationship isn’t one of those things they should be worrying about right now," the user added.

Singer Leah Navarro also blasted the agency, pointing out that it has better things to do with its time.

While a couple of netizens apparently enjoyed the post, some, on the other hand, were confused whether the campaign really came from the education department.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to DepEd for comment but has yet to get a response.

DepEd has been reeling from several blunders in its modules and television programs since last year, as the department adapted to a blended mode of learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It earlier admitted that not all of the modules used during the first grading period underwent quality assurance, following several social media posts which also emphasized errors or confusing questions on the learning materials.

In the middle of last year, DepEd aired the wrong solution to a math problem. Netizens also criticized DepEd TV for airing grammatically-incorrect sentences during its test broadcast.

Because of this, it launched formal channels where the public can report and verify errors found in the modules and TV episodes.