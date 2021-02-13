Davao City begins registration for COVID-19 vaccination program

Davao City has started the registration process for residents who want to avail of free vaccines against COVID-19. Photo from the Davao City government

The local government of Davao City has started its registration for residents who want to take part in its free COVID-19 vaccination program.

Davao City’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program head Dr. Josephine Villafuerte told the ‘Madayaw Dabaw’ program on 87.5 FM Davao City Disaster Radio this week that residents may now sign up for a slot at their respective health districts ahead of the rollout of the local vaccination program.

Villafuerte encouraged residents to register so that their names would be included in the masterlist.

However, only those who are 18 years old and above are qualified to register, while pregnant women are not permitted to take the vaccine.



Under Davao City’s plan, frontliners, indigents, senior citizens, and uniformed personnel will be prioritized for vaccination as classified by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Villafuerte said that each vaccination team would only accommodate 100 clients per day under the intensive vaccination process.

According to Villafuerte, each vaccination process would take about 45 minutes, including the registration, counselling, screening, vaccination, and post-vaccination process.

She also said that individuals receiving the vaccines should follow their vaccination schedule.

Villafuerte further disclosed that the city government is eyeing the use of electronic registration using the SafeDavao QR or DQR code system.



Around 1.2 million individuals are targeted to be vaccinated under Davao City’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

- report from Hernel Tocmo