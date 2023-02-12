Kin of missing woman want raps filed against cab driver, operator

The relatives of a missing elderly woman recently found dead in Rizal Province said they are looking at filing charges against a taxi driver last seen picking up the victim on January 14.

Edilberta Gomez' body was found along the Marilaque road in Tanay, Rizal on February 11, almost a month after she took a cab to meet friends for a pilgrimage to Manaoag in Pangasinan.

Her relatives said they have turned over CCTV footage of her getting into a cab at past 5 in the morning, the last time she was seen alive.

They want to file charges against the cab driver and even his operator, for hiring somebody with an allegedly checkered past.

"Nakikipagtulungan samin ang operator pero gusto ko pati sya kasuhan kasi kumuha sila ng driver na 'di kilala. Hindi sila nag background e may history na pala yun," her nephew alias Ronnie told ABS CBN News.

He added they were finding it hard to come up with a possible motive for the 79-year-old Gomez' death.

"Kasama na namin yan sa bahay, para na naming nanay yan," alyas Ronnie added.

The QCPD is now following new leads which could help locate the suspect driver, as well as new CCTV footage of where the cab went after picking up the victim in Quezon City.