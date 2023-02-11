Kin of Filipina killed in Turkey quake await remains’ return

LUCENA CITY, Quezon — The wait and worrying is not yet over for the siblings and parents of 45-year-old Wilma Abulad Tezcan.

Days after finding out Tezcan was one of the 2 Filipinos who died in Monday’s deadly 7.8-magnitude-earthquake in Turkey, they have yet to know when her remains will be repatriated home.

Her father William Abulad, 67, on Saturday appealed directly to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to intervene and speed up his daughter’s return.

“Ang hinihiling ko una sa lahat sa ating mahal na presidente ay siyempre matulungan kami sa pangyayaring iyon. Na sana maagang ipauwi ang aking anak, para naman makita namin nang buo,” he said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

He also called on Senators Raffy Tulfo and Robin Padilla to help them.

Abulad said they have already obtained the consent of Tezcan’s Turkish husband to have the remains flown and buried in Lucena City.

Tezcan, a Muslim convert, would have been buried quickly according to tradition.

But the family fears time is running out for them to reunite with with their loved one.

“Napakasakit kasi, wala kaming magawa. Naghihintay lang kami. Sana’y matulungan kami ng gobyerno,” Winnielyn Rabe, Tezcan’s sister, said as she broke into tears.

The Philippine Embassy in Turkey said Saturday it is arranging the immediate repatriation of Tezcan’s remains.

Abulad said a representative of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has reached out to them.

He said they were instructed to submit a formal request for repatriation and other documents with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) local office in Lucena.

But with government offices closed on the weekend, they have to wait until Monday to do so.

They also have to approach the Philippine Statistics Authority to get a copy of Tezcan’s birth certificate.

Abulad asked if the documents could follow as long as Tezcan’s repatriation is fast-tracked.

“Buti kung mabigyan kami agad dine. E ‘di kapag binigay, kailan pa babalik ang papel na ‘yon, edi matagal na uli. Kaya kung maaari, ‘yong papel na ‘yon maski sa huli na. ‘Yong bangkay muna ang ipauwi at ‘yon namang papel ay aming ipapadala ng madali rin ‘pag nakuha namin sa opisina nila,” Abulad said.

Wilma’s daughter in Istanbul is also handling other requirements.

MISSED TIME

Rabe, Tezcan’s sister, said she wished they had more time together during Tezcan’s last visit to the Philippines in December.

Tezcan came with her Turkish husband and her daughter, over a decade since she last vacationed in the homeland.

The clan went to Baguio and also planned future gatherings.

“Sabi niya taon-taon, uuwi na siya, noon ‘di ko man lang siya nayakap nang mahigpit nung umalis kami. ‘yon na pala ang huli, huli na niya. Hindi na namin siya makikita,” Rabe said.

She added that she and many of her relatives owe their education and livelihood to Tezcan’s help through her remittances.

“Nakapagpatapos na siya ng kapatid ko saka pamangkin niya, nakaluluwag na. Kung kailan sa nakaluwag-luwag na kami saka naman ito nangyari sa kanya,” she said.

Tezcan, a domestic helper, was vacationing with her employer’s family in Antakya, Hatay province at the time of the quake.

Rabe and her father said it was vital for their family that Tezcan is laid to rest in her hometown where they can easily visit her.

Those who would like to send financial assistance to the Abulad family can course it through BPI savings account number: 0329046937 under William Barameda Abulad.

The DFA has yet to release publicly the name of the second Filipina who died in the quake.

The Philippine Embassy in Turkey said it is continuing to verify reports of missing Filipinos in the quake-hit nation.

