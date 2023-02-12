15-year-old boy found dead after drowning in Pola Bay

Courtesy of Philip Rama Cesar

ORIENTAL MINDORO — Authorities on Sunday recovered the body of one of 2 teenagers who went missing after swimming at Pola Bay in the town Pola.

Pola Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) head Johnny Genabe said the fatality was a 15-year-old student of Anuling High School in the nearby Pinamalayan town.

The victim was believed to have drowned after being carried away by strong waves and currents while swimming with four other friends.

The companions, aged 16 and 18, who were all rescued by fisherfolk on the scene, according to Genabe.

As of writing, local disaster authorities were still searching for another 16-year-old boy who was swimming with the victims when the incident occurred.

—Report from Noel Alamar

FROM THE ARCHIVES: