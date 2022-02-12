Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—Akbayan party-list warned on Saturday that the Commission on Elections' decision to dismiss disqualification cases against presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. threatened a "lifeblood doctrine" on taxation in the country.

Akbayan's Percival Cendaña told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo that the decision could also allow other politicians to get away with being disqualified after committing other crimes.

"Pwede nilang sabihin na 'ay, ano yan, hindi namin ia-apply yung perpetual disqualification kase pinalusot niyo nga si Bongbong Marcos," he said.

Akbayan said it would appeal the dismissal of the 3 consolidated disqualification petitions against Marcos, adding that it could not allow "electoral swindle" to happen.

The Comelec's First Division said Marcos could still run for president because failure to file tax returns was not a crime that involved moral turpitude.