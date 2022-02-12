A tax education group has taken notice of social media posts quoting a Commission on Elections (Comelec) First Division ruling that dismissed disqualification cases filed against presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

The ruling penned by Comelec Commissioner Aimee Ferolino said Marcos Jr. did not commit a crime of "moral turpitude" when he failed to file his income tax returns in the 1980s.

The Comelec First Division ruling said Marcos Jr.'s failure to file tax returns was not inherently wrong “in the absence of a law punishing it.”

The Tax Management Association of the Philippines, however, warned the public about interpreting the ruling.

The group cited Section 255 of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997.

"The Tax Management Association of the Philippines would like to clarify that, under the current rules... any person required to file ta returns but willfully fails to do so, shall upon, conviction, be punished by a fine of not less than P10,000 and imprisonment of not less than one year but not more than ten years, in addition to other penalties provided by law," it explained.

"Thus, all taxpayers, except those exempted by law from filing tax returns such as those earning purely compensation income qualified for substituted filing, as enjoined to faithfully comply with their tax filing obligations."