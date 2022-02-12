Commercial malls and establishments open with less restrictions under Alert Level 2 at the Gateway Mall in Quezon City on February 03, 2022, following the downgrade in quarantine classification for the National Capital Region (NCR). Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The Philippines on Saturday confirmed 3,792 more COVID-19 cases, the 5th straight day that new infections were fewer than 5,000, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said the 7-day average is now fewer than 5,000 cases, the first time since January 5.

The Philippines now has a total of 3,634,368 total confirmed novel coronavirus infections, 84,229 of whom are still battling the disease.

Guido noted that the number of active cases is the lowest since January 7.

Positivity rate is at 14.3 percent, based on samples received from 32,067 individuals on Thursday, the 4 p.m. bulletin showed.

The positivity rate is the lowest since December 29, 2021, Guido added.

There were 76 more deaths due to COVID-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 54,930.

This includes 39 cases first tagged as recoveries.

Recoveries, meanwhile, increased by 10,662 to 3,495,209.

Four laboratories failed to submit data on time.

