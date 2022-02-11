The SUV that Bureau of Customs IT Operator Gil Manlapaz was in when he was shot dead in Santa Ana, Manila, February 12, 2022.

MANILA—A man was gunned down near his home in Santa Ana, Manila on Friday, the latest attack on a Bureau of Customs employee.

CCTV footage by Barangay 789 showed a black SUV driven by Gil Manlapaz, 47, parking in the area at 7:33 p.m. He was then seen getting out of his car and walking to the other side of the street.

Nine minutes later, Manlapaz returned to his vehicle when he was approached by a man in a black jacket and white helmet, who proceeded to shoot him.

Watch more on iWantTFC

According to one of Manlapaz's neighbors, 3 gunshots were heard during the incident. Panic ensued after Manlapaz was found bleeding in his car after sustaining hits in the head.

Though his relatives tried to bring the BOC information technology operator to the Santa Ana Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

An investigation is ongoing.

The murder came after 2 Customs employees were shot in December, resulting in injuries.

Last month, a BOC section officer was also shot dead in his vehicle at a stoplight in Binondo, Manila.

On Wednesday, Customs deputy commissioner Teddy Raval's house was rocked by a grenade explosion. Though no casualties were reported, the incident damaged four vehicles.

—With a report by Reinel Pawid, ABS-CBN News