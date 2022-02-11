MANILA — A 5.1-magnitude undersea earthquake struck off Sarangani province on Friday night, according to Phivolcs.

The agency said the tectonic temblor occurred 49 km southwest of Kiamba town at a depth of 24 km.

Intensity 5 was recorded in Kiamba and Maitum, Sarangani while Intensity 3 was experienced in General Santos City; Zamboanga City; Cotabato City; Maasim, Sarangani; and Norala, Tupi and Lake Sebu in South Cotabato.

Instrumental Intensity 3 was also logged in Maasim and Zamboanga City.

Phivolcs said aftershocks are expected but damage to structures is unlikely.

RELATED VIDEO