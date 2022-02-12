Halalan 2022 Presidential hopeful Leody de Guzman during his proclamation rally at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Feb 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Presidential candidate Leody De Guzman said Saturday his campaign team has received instructions to secure all permits needed for his party’s sorties.

This is meant to avoid a repeat of the Partido Lakas ng Masa candidate’s proclamation rally last Tuesday in Quezon City, which proceeded despite having no permit from the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

“Nagbigay na kami ng marching order doon sa lahat na kinakailangang huwag kakalimutan na tiyaking makapag-secure ng permit sa lahat ng mga activities na gagawin sa mga regions, sa mga probinsya, kahit sa mga city (nakuha na nila) ang ganitong permit,” De Guzman said in a media forum.

The labor leader added that with the 72-hour lead time for permits there should be no issue in obtaining the needed documents, adding he would make sure of this himself before proceeding to the sites.

“Every time na magkakaroon ng activities, sorties, ay titiyakin namin. Bago siguro ako pumunta, tatanungin ko muna, 'Mayroon na ba kayong permit?' Para sigurado,” he said.

De Guzman’s campaign manager, Sonny Melencio, earlier said while the team had secured a local city permit for the proclamation rally at Bantayog ng mga Bayani, they failed to check with the Comelec website regarding its requirement for a separate permit with the body.

Melencio said the party's lawyers still tried to apply for a permit hours before the proclamation rally and pushed through with it afterward.

De Guzman said in the forum he was leaving it to their lawyer to face any consequences of what he termed as their “lapse”.

“Ang mas worry namin kung kami’y kakasuhan doon sa nangyari, pero mukhang sa statement ni (Comelec spokesperson) James Jimenez at iba pang lawyer hindi naman aabot sa disqualification. Natutuwa na kami doon,” he said.

For De Guzman, what was more important for their camp is ensuring health protocols were followed in campaign events.

“Tiyakin na masunod ang protocols,” he added. “ ’Yun naman talaga ang kanilang interest. At sa nangyari sa amin sa Bantayog, talagang naghigpit kami roon dahil nga alam namin wala kaming hawak na permit, kaya tiniyak namin ’yung health protocols ay masunod.”