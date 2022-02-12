Parents accompany their children at a vaccination site in SM San Lazaro, Manila on February 11, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—A total of 52,262 children ages 5 to 11 have received their COVID-19 vaccine during its initial rollout in Metro Manila, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Saturday.

Out of the said figure, only 4 children experienced minor side effects from the jab, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Mayroon pong nagpantal, mayroong sumakit ng ulo at ito naman po ay agad nating na-manage at agad nakauwi po ang ating kabataan," Vergeire said.

The vaccination rollout will be expanded to other areas next week, such as Western Visayas and the Davao Region.

There are some 13.5 million children aged 5 to 11 in the country, according to the DOH.

As of Monday, the Philippines already partially vaccinated at least 60.7 million individuals, while more than 60.1 million are already fully immunized.