MANILA (UPDATE)—At least 9 people were killed Saturday morning after they were ambushed at Kalumamis Village in Guindulugan town, Maguindanao.

The Maguindanao PNP said the group, led by a certain Peges Mamasainged, a.k.a. Commander Black Magic, was headed to Kitapok Village in Datu Saudi Ampatuan town when gunmen attacked them around 8:30 a.m.

They were headed to the village to allegedly settle a "rido" or clan war and celebrate a "kanduli" or thanksgiving.

Black Magic was among those killed, according to PNP Maguindanao spokesperson Police Capt. Fhaeyd Cana, while 3 others were injured.

Cana said authorities have an idea who the perpetrators were.

"Ang suspect, a group of certain a.k.a. Jordan pati ’yong anak niya na si a.k.a Nilong. One of the allegations is that itong grupo at grupo nitong victim ay mayroon na silang previous rido," Cana said.

Meanwhile, Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces spokesperson Von Alhaq said Black Magic was a member of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

— With a report by Lerio Bompat