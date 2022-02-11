Andaya: Sara Duterte's decision to join Marcos Jr. 'a disaster'

MANILA - A former lawmaker described Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio’s decision to slide down as former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s vice presidential bet as “a disaster.”

Former Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando Andaya Jr., who pushed Duterte-Carpio to run for president in the May 9, 2022 elections, said he cannot join her "president of choice," referring to Marcos Jr.

In ANC's 'After The Fact', Andaya, also a longtime ally of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, said he talked to Duterte-Carpio, asking "if you're really running for vice president, choose anyone except him."

‘THAT FOR ME WAS A DISASTER’



In the same interview, he said, "Ba't hindi ka makaharap sa debate? Why can you not show your face? ...if the sins of the father is not the sin of the son, then defend yourself," addressing the younger Marcos, the son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Marcos Jr. recently skipped events, including "Panata sa Bayan: The KBP Presidential Candidates Forum."

His camp said the candidate will not join any presidential debate or forum if the events aim to pit candidates against one another.

Andaya previously floated the idea of a Sara Duterte-Teodoro tandem. In June last year, Gilbert "Gibo" Teodoro met with Duterte-Carpio, where he described the two "as destined to be with each other."

However, Teodoro is now running under the "UniTeam" senatorial state. He said his party decided to make him run as senator.

Ahead of the 2022 elections, the Davao City mayor was also a frontrunner for the presidential race, dominating surveys as early as December 2020.

She also led surveys in April, July, and September last year.

ROBREDO'S BID

After failing to push Duterte-Carpio to run for president, Andaya is now backing the candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Citing her track record, achievements, and being the highest elected official among the Halalan 2022 contenders, he said Robredo is the fittest to lead the country.

Andaya is also currently running for governor in Camarines Sur, where he is facing Luigi Villafuerte, brother of outgoing Camarines Sur Governor Migz Villafuerte; incumbent vice governor Imelda Papin; and independent candidates Irineo Bongat Jr. and Richard Cabal.

His gubernatorial candidacy also received Robredo's blessing.