Vehicle checks still required after Duterte shuns PMVIS: Palace

Vehicles undergo automated tests at the Triple A Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Center in Valenzuela City on Feb. 11, 2021, as a replacement for emission testing centers required for LTO vehicle registration or renewal. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vehicles still need to be inspected prior to registration even after President Rodrigo Duterte rejected a privatized system for this, Malacañang said on Friday.

The Palace on Thursday said the private motor vehicle inspection system (PMVIS) is no longer mandatory, which meant that there should be no additional charges for vehicle registration. The system was supposed to be a replacement for emission testing centers.

"Meron tayong clarification... Kinakailangan pa rin po na mag-submit ng either iyong emission clearance or MVIS," said Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque.

(We have a clarification. Motorists should still submit emission clearance or MVIS.)

"Dalawa po 'yang pupuwede ninyong isumite: 'yong emission na dati na po 'yan or MVIS. Hindi po pupuwede na wala ang pareho," he said in a televised public briefing.

(You could submit either of the two: the emission clearance which has been in place before or the MVIS. You cannot submit neither.)

Motorists earlier complained that with PMVIS, the emission testing fee tripled to P1,500 from P500, and that vehicle registration fee may now cost up to P3,000.

Operators of PMVIS said they would charge only P600 during the coronavirus pandemic, Roque said.

"Alinsunod sa panawagan ng ating Presidente, ang mga may ari ng private motor vehicle inspection centers na nagsabi na kapareho lamang ang sisingilin nila na P600. Kapareho po 'yan ng mga emission test centers bagamat ang serbisyo na ibibigay nila ay 73 roadworthy inspection check points," he said.

(In line with the call of our President, the owners of private motor vehicle inspection centers said they would charge P600. That's the same rate as emission test centers, even if PMVIS will give 73 roadworthy inspection check points.)