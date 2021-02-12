Sotto says to get COVID-19 shot in public to boost people's confidence in vaccine

MANILA — Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Friday expressed his willingness to receive COVID-19 vaccinations publicly, in a bid to show Filipinos that the jabs are "efficient and safe."

In a statement, Sotto said he wanted to "lead by example."

"Kung makikita ng ating mga kababayan na handa ang kanilang mga lider na magpabakuna sa kabila ng malawakang pagdududa kung ang mga bakuna ba ay epektibo o hindi, malamang ay ma-engganyo ang nakararami na makilahok sa vaccination program ng Malakanyang," the senator said, urging his fellow government leaders to "step up" for the cause.

(If the public witnesses how willing their leaders are to be vaccinated publicly despite doubts on the jab's effectivity, maybe a lot of Filipinos would want to participate in Malacañang's vaccination drive.)

The government's vaccination program is still hounded by mistrust among Filipinos, according to recent surveys, potentially undermining the efforts in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. The inoculation program is expected to begin soon with the initial batches of jabs arriving this month.

With such vaccine hesitancy, Sotto described the government's information drive on COVID-19 shots as a "failure."

“Hanggang ngayon ay punong-puno pa rin ng alinlangan ang ating mga kababayan kung epektibo nga ba ang mga binibiling bakuna ng Department of Health. Marami pa rin ang nagdadalawang-isip kung sila ba ay magpapabakuna o hindi,” he said.

(Filipinos are still filled with doubt if the vaccine procured by the health department is effective. Many people are still thinking whether they would be vaccinated or not.)

Last year, President Rodrigo Duterte emphasized that he was willing to be inoculated first to allay public fears over the safety of the vaccine.

But this changed after Malacañang said in late January that the President now opted to be vaccinated privately, as he wanted to get the shot in his buttocks, among other reasons.

The Palace on Thursday, however, said Duterte is set to announce the finality of his decision regarding his COVID-19 vaccination.

The National Task Force on COVID-19 and the health department earlier told the Senate that they would intensify the government’s information dissemination campaign on the vaccination program.

