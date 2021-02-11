Light rains in Metro Manila, parts of Luzon due to amihan

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA - The northeast monsoon or amihan will dampen Metro Manila and parts of Luzon Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The amihan will bring cloudy skies and isolated light rains over Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon and Calabarzon, weather forecaster Ariel Rojas told Teleradyo.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorm.

For the Valentine's Day weekend, a weaker amihan will be observed in parts of Luzon, he added.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is also monitoring a low-pressure area spotted 1,500 kilometers east of Mindanao.

Rojas said the brewing storm may enter the Philippine area of responsibility next week.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for the latest weather.