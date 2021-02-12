DFA reports surge in new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 has risen to 14,658 as 100 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Friday.

The DFA reported 65 new recoveries and 1 new fatality among COVID-19 cases.

It said the spike in the number of new cases is due to another surge in COVID-19 cases reported in a country in Europe.

The number of new cases and new recoveries Friday was the second highest this month after the DFA reported 348 new cases and 88 new recoveries last February 4.

The number of those being treated abroad for the disease is 4,459 as 9,220 of those infected have recovered, while 979 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 804 in the Asia Pacific, 867 in Europe, 2,715 in the Middle East and Africa, and 73 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 545,300 people. The tally includes 11,495 deaths, 500,654 recoveries, and 33,151 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 107.8 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2.3 million people have died while more than 60 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

