New COVID-19 cases in PH reach 2,022, highest for the month

Inventory custodians demonstrate their tasks as local authorities visit the Royale Cold Storage facility in Taytay, Rizal on January 22, 2021. The facility, which was mainly used for food storage, could accommodate up to 28 million doses of the COVID19 vaccine in cold storage. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has reached 545,300 after the Department of Health on Friday reported 2,022 new coronavirus infections — the highest daily recorded for the month.

The additional cases do not include data from 4 laboratories that failed to submit on time.

The DOH also reported 26 new COVID-related deaths or a total of 11,495 fatalities. This after almost two weeks of having a daily death tally of more than 50.

The daily tally of deaths has not been accurate or real-time since it included late-reported fatalities from several months back.

There are also 333 new recovered patients or a total of 500,654 recoveries.

Of the 33,151 active cases, 86.9% have mild symptoms, 7.8% are asymptomatic, 2.4% are in critical condition, 2.3% have severe symptoms, and 0.63% have moderate symptoms.

Currently, the country has 25 cases of the more transmissible UK COVID-19 variant. The latest genome sequencing results is set to be released soon.

The COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive within the month, as the government races to slow down the virus' transmission.

