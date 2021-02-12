New COVID-19 cases in PH reach 2,022, highest for the month

MANILA — The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has reached 545,300 after the Department of Health on Friday reported 2,022 new coronavirus infections — the highest daily recorded for the month.
The additional cases do not include data from 4 laboratories that failed to submit on time.
The DOH also reported 26 new COVID-related deaths or a total of 11,495 fatalities. This after almost two weeks of having a daily death tally of more than 50.
The daily tally of deaths has not been accurate or real-time since it included late-reported fatalities from several months back.
There are also 333 new recovered patients or a total of 500,654 recoveries.
Of the 33,151 active cases, 86.9% have mild symptoms, 7.8% are asymptomatic, 2.4% are in critical condition, 2.3% have severe symptoms, and 0.63% have moderate symptoms.
Currently, the country has 25 cases of the more transmissible UK COVID-19 variant. The latest genome sequencing results is set to be released soon.
The COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive within the month, as the government races to slow down the virus' transmission.
