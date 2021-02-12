Bill pushing for online nuptials poses risk of fake weddings: CBCP

MANILA - The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Friday expressed concern over a bill being pushed in Congress legalizing virtual nuptials, saying this could spawn fake weddings.

“It’s going to pose a lot of risks also, kapag halimbawang matuloy 'yan, baka makakuha tayo ng mga kasal na hao shao, lalo natin dito guguluhin ang sanctity ng pamilya,” Fr. Jerome Secillano, executive director of the CBCP Public Affairs Committee said.

(It’s going to pose a lot of risks also. If allowed, we may see a lot of hao shao [fake] weddings which could mess up the sanctity of the family.)

The move to amend the Family Code to recognize virtual weddings is contained in House Bill No. 7042 introduced by Rep. Ron Salo last year.

“Naiintindihan ko kung bakit nagkaroon ng ganyang bill dahil nga restricted 'yung mga pumapasok ng simbahan. Pero hindi dapat sa ganyang kadahilanan ay baguhin natin 'yung batas,” said Secillano in an interview on TeleRadyo.

(I understand why a bill like that was introduced because of the restrictions on those who can enter the church. But that should not be the reason why they want to change the law.)

He believes that the bill would become moot and academic once the pandemic situation improves and more people are allowed in churches.

“Kaya instead of being very practical about responding to a particular situation, nagi-evolve ang situation so sabi ko nga magiging moot and academic 'yung bill na yan kaya mas maganda na yung kongreso wag na nilang talakayin kasi hindi naman ito pang habangbuhay na pandemya” he said.

(Instead of being practical about responding to a particular situation, the situation is evolving and as I’ve said the bill would become moot and academic so it’s better if Congress does not tackle this anymore because this pandemic is not forever.)

He said in Church weddings, they protect the sanctity and dignity of the Sacrament. They also only want to ascertain that couples freely give their consent to be married just like in civil weddings

“Ito ay pinoprotektahan ng batas kaya 'yung batas ngayon na meron tayo nire-require nila na andoon talaga in the presence of the solemnizing officer 'yung couple. 'Yun ang reason doon na makita mo, ma-ascertain mo na everything is really in order and that the consent that should be given is a free consent,” he said

(This is what the law protects and that’s why the law requires the couple must be in the presence of the solemnizing officer. The reason behind that is to ascertain that everything is in order and that the consent that should be given is a free consent.)