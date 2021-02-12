Belmonte says will get COVID-19 shots in public to boost confidence in vaccines

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said Friday she would receive COVID-19 shots in public to boost confidence in the vaccine's safety and efficacy.

"You know I always say, I don't want to jump the queue. I'm not that kind of a person," she told ANC, explaining she is not part of the city's priority list.

"But again, if people say that my being vaccinated in public first among everybody else will help convince those that are experiencing vaccine hesitancy, by all means, yes, I will do it," the mayor added.

Belmonte said she would pull out all the stops to achieve herd immunity in the city, which refers to a large portion of a population developing immunity to a virus, thereby reducing spread of the disease in communities.

"I will do whatever it takes to convince the people to have these vaccines, to take the vaccines because we really need herd immunity in order to economically recover here in our city," she said.

In July, the mayor tested positive for COVID-19. She was asymptomatic or did not exhibit symptoms of the illness.

The city government has procured about 1.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca and its partner Oxford University.

The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine's overall efficacy in preventing symptomatic infections was reported at 70.4 percent.

In a poll released this month, only 55.9 percent of 15,651 Filipinos said they were willing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The open access online survey, conducted by a group of professors and students from the University of Santo Tomas from Jan. 16 to 30, 2021 and posted on several social media platforms in both Filipino and English forms, was answered by Filipinos from all 17 regions in the country.

Asked if they would use a COVID-19 vaccine if it is available in the Philippines, only 23.7 percent said "definitely yes," while 32.1 percent said "probably yes".

While combined they make up more than half of the respondents, the largest group includes those who said they were "unsure" (34 percent). Only 6.7 percent said “probably no” and 3.5 percent said “definitely no.”

Meanwhile, a separate survey by Pulse Asia released in January showed only 32 percent said they would get vaccinated. Nearly half or 47 percent of the 2,400 respondents said they would not received the COVID-19 shots while 21 percent were undecided.

Concerns about vaccines' safety, at 84 percent, is primarily the reason for their hesitancy.