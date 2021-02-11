2 Myanmar nationals injured in ship brawl in Davao Oriental

Courtesy of CIO Mati City

MATI, Davao Oriental — Two Myanmar nationals onboard an foreign ship were injured in a brawl among the crew Wednesday morning.

The unidentified captain of Merging Grand 9 reportedly had a misunderstanding with some of the ship’s crew that resulted in a fisticuff.

The injured were identified as The Ko Ko Aung, 41, who sustained ear injury; and Nay Lin Zaw, 36, who sustained a sprain injury and abrasion.

The two were treated by the Mati incident management medical team before being transported to the Alternate Care Site in Milagrosa for further treatment.

The ship was docked at the Mati seaport since Monday after sailing from Subic Bay Free Port in Pampanga.

The Bureau of Immigration was reportedly called in to help settle the issues between the crew and the ship captain. The Philippine Coast Guard and the Mati Police were also on the scene to act in case the situation deteriorates.

RELATED VIDEO