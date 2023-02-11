Authorities have intercepted a balikbayan box shipment containing suspected kush (high grade marijuana) with an estimated street value of P16.8 million at a warehouse in Pasay City.

A team composed of agents from the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG) also apprehended the consignee during a joint controlled delivery operations on Saturday in Antipolo, Rizal.

The subject parcel arrived in Port of NAIA through balikbayan box and declared as personal effects from California, USA.

However, upon x-ray screening and physical examination, the parcel was discovered to contain 12,000 grams of dried leaves.

PDEA laboratory testing revealed that the substance was high grade marijuana.

The consignee is currently undergoing custodial investigation of PDEA for initiation of corresponding inquest proceedings for the violation of RA 9165 and RA 10863 also known as the Customs Modernization Act (CMTA).