A photo taken with a drone shows an aerial view over collapsed buildings after an earthquake in Antakya, district of Hatay, Turkey, February 7, 2023. Erdem Sahin, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA — The Philippine Embassy in Turkey on Saturday said it is arranging the repatriation of the remains of a Filipino who died in the powerful Turkey quake last Monday.

"As requested by the daughter and with the consent of the husband, the Embassy is arranging the immediate repatriation of the body of Wilma Abulad Tezcan," the embassy said in a statement.

Tezcan's family in the Philippines is seeking consent from her Turkish husband "regarding the treatment of her human remains."

Tezcan is one of two Filipinos who were confirmed to be among the nearly 24,000 people who died in the 7.8-magnitude quake that also hit Syria.

Hailing from Lucena, Quezon, Tezcan traveled from Istanbul to Turkey's Hatay province on Jan. 27 before Monday's tragedy.

Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teresita Daza said the embassy is "awaiting the decision of the family of the other casualty."

Daza said the embassy is also still verifying cases of missing Filipinos reported to them.

"[T]he Embassy's relief, rescue, and evacuation operation is ongoing. The Embassy team is continuing to reach out to as many Filipinos in affected areas to provide assistance and evacuation if requested," she said.

The Philippines has deployed an 82-person team composed of disaster response specialists and healthcare workers to Turkey.

RELATED VIDEO