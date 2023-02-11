2 children dead in Cebu fire

Danao City LGU

CEBU - Two children died in a fire that hit Danao City in this province on Friday after they were trapped inside their house in Barangay Sur, authorities said.

According to a report from the city government, the fire started past 3 p.m. Friday, affecting up to 10 houses that are all made of light materials.

The children, aged 4 and 5, were not able to get out of the second floor of their house, where the fire reportedly started.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Danao City contained the fire after an hour.

Based on the BFP's initial report, the fire affected 350 square meters of the residential area with an estimated damage of P212,500.00.

“Praying for the souls of the two little Angels. May your soul rest in peace and may the entire family find healing in this difficult time,” the city government said in a statement.

The affected residents are temporarily evacuated at an elementary school.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

— Report from Annie Perez

