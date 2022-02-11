'We will rise on our merits': Lacson unbothered by Marcos non-disqualification

MANILA -- Presidential candidate Senator Ping Lacson declined to comment on the Comission on Election’s (Comelec) decision junking the disqualification cases against Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., saying he intends to campaign based on his own merits.

Speaking to reporters in Panabo City, Davao del Norte, Lacson said, “No comment kami kasi ang sabi ko nga kanina, ang aming pagtakbo sa aming kampanya we will rise on our own merits, presenting our platforms, our programs, our plans."

(We have no comment because as I said, in our campaign, we will rise on our own merits, presenting our platforms, our programs, our plans.)

Chrislen Bulosan

"Iyong iba nga, alam mo, maraming bolahan ngayon, maraming kwentuhan. Kami sinasabi namin, nagawa na namin, ginagawa pa rin namin hanggang ngayon.”

(The others, they come up with flattery and stories. But as for us, we have done it already, we are still doing our programs to this day.)

Lacson said he is also unbothered by latest survey results showing him placing fifth among the presidential candidates.

“Surveys are guideposts that we should learn from but kami (as for us) we’re not bothered, we’re not distracted."

"Again, babalik tayo sino ang may pinakamaliwanag na platform?” (Let us go back: who has the clearest platform?) Lacson said, adding that he has received positive feedback about his performance in presidential forums and interviews.

“I think sa dami ng natatanggap namin na mga positive feedbacks, I think kami, ang aming programa ang pinakamaliwanag.”

(I think, because of the positive feedback we ave received, I think we have the clearest platform of government.)

