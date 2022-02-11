Pacquiao: No surprise in Comelec ruling on Marcos Jr.'s DQ case

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) ruling in favor of presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. did not come as a surprise for his rival, Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

The camp of the former boxing champion said they chose to focus on Pacquiao's campaign instead of dwelling on Marcos Jr.'s disqualification case.

"We were not surprised with the decision of the Comelec," said Pacquiao in a statement.

Pacquiao also threw a shade at Marcos Jr.

"This has no effect in our campaign to convince our people that the Philippines needs a leader who will not cheat and steal and one who truly loves our people," said Pacquiao.

"Ma-DQ man siya o hindi walang magbabago sa ating plano na ipaglaban ang mga mahihirap."

A division of the Commission on Elections has dismissed consolidated disqualification cases against Marcos Jr. this week

The Marcos camp praised the Comelec division for "upholding the law."