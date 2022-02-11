Mula sa Bulacan Police Provincial Office

MAYNILA—Nasamsam ng mga pulis ang nasa P9.6-milyong halaga ng hinihinalang marijuana sa buy-bust operation sa San Miguel, Bulacan Huwebes.

Nahuli rin ng mga pulis at narcotics agent ang 2 suspek.

Inaalam pa ng mga awtoridad kung sino ang source ng droga ng mga suspek.

“This is a work in progress. Our police units and other law enforcement agencies are coordinating round the clock to neutralize the operations of syndicates engaged in trafficking and distribution of illegal drugs,” ani Philippine National Police chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos sa isang pahayag.

Mahaharap sa kasong paglabag sa Republic Act 9165 o Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 ang mga suspek.

