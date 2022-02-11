'No to electoral swindle:' Akbayan to appeal dismissal of Marcos disqualification

Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is swarmed by supporters as he exits the venue of the “UniTeam” grand rally held at the WES Arena in Punturin, Valenzuela City on February 10, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Akbayan party-list will appeal to the Commission on Elections en banc the dismissal of the 3 consolidated disqualification petitions against presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., its first nominee said Friday.

The decision of the Comelec First Division is "merely a bend in the road," according to Akbayan party-list first nominee Perci Cendaña.

"We're both conscious of the fact na tayo ay nasa gitna ng kampanya (that we're in the middle of a campaign) but at the same time we cannot let an unqualified candidate run in the elections. Rules are rules," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Malinaw ang sabi ng batas, batas na mismong tatay niya ang pumirma (The law, which was signed by his father, is clear). Anyone who's convicted of tax evasion is perpetually disqualified from running for public office."

The party-list cannot allow "an electoral swindle to happen," Cendaña added.

"Hindi dahil nakalusot siya dati papalusutin ulit natin ngayon. Kasi ang pinag-uusapan natin (What we're talking about) is the highest position in the land. This is the presidency we’re talking about," he said.

(Just because he got away with it before doesn't mean we'll let him do it again.)

The three petitions stem from a 1995 tax case conviction of Marcos. These were separately filed by martial law survivors, led by Bonifacio Ilagan; Akbayan party-list; and Abubakar Mangelen.

The petitions center on Marcos' failure to pay income tax and file tax returns while in public office from 1982 to 1985, which petitioners say carries a lifetime election ban that Marcos has successfully avoided.

The Marcos camp hailed the Comelec's decision "for upholding the law," describing the petitions as "nuisance."