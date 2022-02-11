Kerwin Espinosa no longer under DOJ witness protection program

MANILA- Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento on Friday said self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa is no longer under the Department of Justice's (DOJ) witness protection program.

Malcontento said this would not affect the agency's cases.

"We filed motion to transfer him to regular jail. And yes, we will not utilize him," he said.

Espinosa is currently facing 10 criminal cases in different courts in Manila, Makati, Pasay, Cebu and Ormoc.

Espinosa is currently facing 10 cases in different courts in Manila, Makati, Pasay, Cebu and Ormoc. These cases include drug trafficking, illegal possession of firearms and money laundering. pic.twitter.com/RY3D593lsv — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) February 11, 2022

These cases include drug trafficking, illegal possession of firearms and money laundering.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) recently reported foiling Espinosa's attempted escape from their facility and Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has said he needs to be moved to a more secure facility.

WATCH