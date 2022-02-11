Kasunod ng pag-alma ng ilang mga kandidato sa mas mahigpit na guidelines ng Comelec sa pangangampanya sa ilalim ng pandemya, hinimok ng Comelec ang mga ito na pormal na sumulat sa komisyon para matalakay ang naturang issue.

Sabi ni Comelec spokesman James Jimenez, mananatili pa rin ang inilabas nilang new normal campaign guidelines hanggat walang inilalabas na bagong resolusyon ang tanggapan.

“Sumulat na lang sila sa amin para maaktuhan officially, that would be the best way to do that.” sabi ni Jimenez

Sa ilalim ng Section 4 ng Comelec Resolution 10732, bawal sa in-person campaigning ang pakikipagkamay, pagkayap, paghalik at selfies.

Una nang sinabi ni Comelec Director Atty. Elaiza Sabile-David sa Laging Handa Briefing bago ang pag-arangkada ng opisyal na kampanyahan para sa national positions nitong Martes ang iba pang mga pagbabawal gaya ng pamimigay ng pagkain ng mga kandidato sa kampanya, inuming tubig at iba pa.

“The candidate can no longer do whatever pleases, like an in-person campaign. The house to house of the candidates that used to happen regularly, now there are restrictions such as that the candidate can no longer enter the houses even with the permission of the owner. It's also forbidden to kiss, hug, handshakes, anything that involves physical contract because we have to maintain or observe the so-called minimum public health standards,” sabi ni David.

Bawal din ang mass gathering, ayon sa Comelec.

“Crowding is also forbidden especially maybe if the candidate is popular. Taking of selfies are also not allowed and it is always forbidden to give food or drink or anything of value now in the campaign,” sabi ni David

Samantala, muli ring nanawagan ang Comelec sa mga celebrity endorser na huwag gamitin ang kanilang mga programa para ikampanya ang kanilang mga sinusuportahang kandidato.

Ayon sa Comelec, sa ilalim ng batas ang mga kandidato ay dapat na lumiban muna sa kanilang mga programa sa radyo o telebisyon at aminado si Jimenez na hindi nito pinapatungkulan ang mga endorser subalit magiging isyu pa rin anya ito.

“Under election laws, candidates who have programs have to take a leave from their programs, we do not refer to endorsers but again it’s good practice to not use their platforms to campaign because magiging issue yan in terms of using this platforms for campain purposes, magiging considered yan an donated advertising time, so magiging issue yan," ani Jimenez.

"Referring to candidates for them to take a leave but for endorsers to maybe not use their programs or their platforms to campaign because that might be considered donated airtime," dagdag niya.

-- Ulat ni Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News