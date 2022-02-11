DOH refutes OCTA claim Metro Manila is 'low risk' for COVID-19 cases

Business owners wait for customers at their al-fresco dining set-up in Makati on February 4, 2022. Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion recently expressed his gratitude to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for placing Metro Manila to lower COVID19 restrictions which will be of great help to businesses and the economy. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The Department of Health on Friday refuted OCTA Research's finding that Metro Manila was now considered "low risk" for COVID-19 cases.

The capital region's average daily attack rate is still at 12.53 with a 7-day moving average of 886 per day, Health Undersecretary and spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

The health official earlier said in order for the region to de-escalate to a lower alert level, its ADAR must be below 7 and average daily cases at least below 500. On top of these are additional metrics including vaccination rate and the percentage of establishments with safety seals.

“Pag tinignan natin, bagamat patuloy na bumababa ang NCR (National Capital Region) ang ating metrics po ay still saying na nasa moderate risk pa rin tayo at wala pa sa low risk. Hindi ko rin maintindihan kung nagkakaroon ng hindi pagkakaalign dito sa metrics na ito because it’s confusing people,” she said.

(if we look at it, although cases in NCR are declining, our metrics show that it is still under moderate risk, not low risk. I don't understand why our metrics don't align because it's confusing people.)

"DOH is the official source and we are using metrics kung saan masasabi natin na sa NCR moderate risk pa rin (that show NCR is still classified as moderate risk)."

The OCTA group said it uses DOH data and indicators based on Covidactnow.org. The Act Now Coalition “is an independent, nonprofit founded by volunteers in March 2020.” In its website, Covid Act Now describes itself as an “initiative to help people make informed decisions by providing timely and accurate data about COVID in the US.”

There are many parameters that need to be considered to accurately assess the level of risk in a particular region, said Dr. Anna Ong-Lim, member of the DOH Technical Advisory Group.

“In the end ang importante talaga (what's important) is what is the risk of someone getting COVID depending on the factors, level of community transmission, vaccination rate. We consider all these before we make declarations like that. The more important aspect is that the virus is still out there,” Dr. Edsel Salvana added.

"We have to be careful especially when we're making these announcements lalo na kung incongruent siya (especially if it's incongruent) to what DOH is saying, it does put people at risk."

As cases continue to decline, the health agency reiterates the disease still cannot be considered endemic as cases have yet to reach the point of stability. Vergeire said government was already preparing for the eventual shift to Alert Level 1 or new normal where most restrictions will most likely be removed.

But should the country reach this much awaited period, Vergeire said face masks and physical distancing will most certainly remain.

