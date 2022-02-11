Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — A group of doctors on Friday cautioned against relaxing coronavirus restrictions in Metro Manila to Alert Level 1, saying it presents a risk of another COVID-19 surge.

"Mas maganda siguro maghinay-hinay muna ang ating pamahalaan sa pagbaba ng alert level," Dr. Maricar Limpin, president of the Philippine College of Physicians, told TeleRadyo. "Kasi hindi naman tayo kailangang magmadali. Anyway, lahat naman ay nakakalabas na."

A Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has said that the capital region was expected to shift to Alert Level 1 as COVID-19 case numbers fell.

The Palace said new COVID-19 alert levels for the rest of February may be announced on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

Limpin noted that the country's current COVID-19 tally was "underestimated".

"Marami ang hindi na nagpapa-test. Alam naman natin na 'yung mga numbers na nakikita natin, 'yan ay nagrerreflect doon sa mga nagpa-test," he said.

Limpin said it would be even "more detrimental" for businesses should COVID-19 cases rise again.

"Alam mo, sila din naman ang maaapektuhan 'pag bumalik uli, 'pag tumaas uli," she said. "'Di ganiyan na naman. Babalik na naman tayo sa mas mataas na alert level, which will be more detrimental sa businesses."

On Thursday, the Philippines logged 4,575 fresh COVID-19 cases, the third consecutive day the tally remained below 5,000.

To date, over 60 million people in the country are fully vaccinated.